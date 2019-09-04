Beykoz'da İETT otobüsü alev alev yandı

MİLLİYET ANA SAYFA
04.09.2019 - 09:13| DHA

İstanbul Beykoz Anadolu Kavağı'nda seyir halindeki İETT otobüsü alev alev yandı.

Anadolu Kavağı Yuşa yolu üzerinde Kavacık'a ilerleyen İETT otobüsünde henüz bilinmeyen nedenle yangın çıktı.

Otobüsteki 15 yolcu hemen tahliye edilirken otobüs alev alev yandı. İtfaiyenin müdahale ederek söndürdüğü otobüs kullanılmaz hale geldi.

