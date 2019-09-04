Beykoz'da İETT otobüsü alev alev yandı

Anadolu Kavağı Yuşa yolu üzerinde Kavacık'a ilerleyen İETT otobüsünde henüz bilinmeyen nedenle yangın çıktı.Otobüsteki 15 yolcu hemen tahliye edilirken otobüs alev alev yandı. 