08.12.2019 - 20:26 | | İHA

Fenerbahçe - Galatasaray: 69-66

 Fenerbahçe, Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi’nde Galatasaray’ı 69-66 mağlup etti.

 Fenerbahçe, Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi’nin 8. haftasındaki derbi mücadelesinde Galatasaray’ı 69-66 mağlup etti. 

Salon: Metro Enerji 
Hakemler: Yücel Çilingir xx, Kerem Yılmaz xx, Benhür İrcel xx 
Fenerbahçe: Olcay Çakır Turgut xx 10, Iagupova xxx 18, Zandalasini xxx 15, Tuğçe Canıtez xx 4, Williams xxx 13, Ayşe Cora xx 5, Sevgi Uzun xx 2, Stokes xx 2 
Galatasaray: Işıl Alben xx 7, Hartley xxx 20, Sinem Ataş xx 2, Tilbe Şenyürek xx 3, Macaulay xxx 21, Stankovic xx 13 
1. periyot: 15-12 (Fenerbahçe lehine) 
Devre: 27-30 (Galatasaray lehine) 
3. periyot: 53-47 (Fenerbahçe lehine) 
Beş faulle çıkan: Hartley (Galatasaray) 

