Oscar sahiplerini buluyor

10.02.2020 - 00:58 |

92. Akademi Ödülleri sahiplerini buluyor. Oscar heykelciliğini kazananlar bu gece belli oluyor. Los Angeles'taki Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda yaşanacak Oscar heyecanı bu yıl da sunucusuz gerçekleştirilecek.

92. Akademi Ödülleri heyecanı dorukta. Yılın en çok beklenen sinema ödülleri sahiplerini bekliyor. Los Angeles'taki Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda düzenlenecek törenle Oscar heykellerinin kazananları açıklanacak. Joker'in 11 dalda aday olduğu 92. Akademi Ödülleri'nde The Irisman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ve 1917 de 10'ar dalda adaylıkla takip ediyor.


Geçtiğimiz yıl olduğu gibi bu sene de Oscar gecesinde sunucu olmayacak. 92. Akademi Ödülleri'nde her kazananı farklı bir isim anons edecek.

 

En Çok Adaylık Kazanan Filmler
- "Joker" — 11
- "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" — 10
- "The Irishman" — 10
- "1917" — 10
- "Parasite" — 6
- "Marriage Story" 6
- "Little Women" — 6
- "Bombshell" — 3

 

Oscar adayları listesi:
En İyi Film
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite

 

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
- Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"
- Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
- Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
- Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

 

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
- Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
- Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
- Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
- Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

 

En İyi Yönetmen
- Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"
- Todd Phillips, "Joker"
- Sam Mendes, "1917"
- Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
- Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

 

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
- Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
- Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
- Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
- Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

 

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
- Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"
- Florence Pugh, "Little Women"
- Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
- Kathy Bates "Richard Jewell"

 

En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film
- "Corpus Christi" (Polonya)
- "Honeyland" (Makedonya)
- "Les Miserables" (Fransa)
- "Pain and Glory" (İspanya)
- "Parasite" (Güney Kore)

 

En İyi Ses Kurgusu
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 

En İyi Özgün Müzik
- Hildur Gudnadottir (Joker)
- Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)
- Randy Newman (Marriage Story)
- Thomas Newman (1917)
- John Williams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)

 

En İyi Kısa Animasyon Film
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister

 

En İyi Kısa Film
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbours' Window
- Saria
- A Sister

 

En İyi Belgesel
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland

 

En İyi Animasyon Film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4

 

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes

 

En İyi Ses Miksajı
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

 

En İyi Görüntü Yönetmenliği
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

 

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı
- Toy Story 4
- Rocketman
- Breakthrough
- Frozen 2
- Harriet

 

En İyi Görsel Efekt
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Parasite

 

En İyi Kurgu
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite

 

En İyi Saç ve Makyaj
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917

 

En İyi Orijinal Senaryo
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Parasite

 

En İyi Kısa Belgesel
- In The Absence
- Learning to Skateboard In A Warzone
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha

 

